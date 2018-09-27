6 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Muhamed Joof has become the first Gambian to be appointed board of director of All Africa Boxing Board of Control.

Joof’s rise to the portfolio took effect recently and he will oversee boxing in the West African region.

Also a trainer, the Gambian’s appointment comes on the back of his contributions in the sport more so in the country.

‘We know that Muhammed will continue to help develop boxing and boxers to bring a real recognition to the quality of boxing in the West African region and beyond,’ a statement from the All African Boxing Board of Control (AABBC) sent to Foroyaa Sport said says.