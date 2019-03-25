0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Tijan Kebbeh is one of the top four stand-out ring stars in Sweden coming the back of his humbling of experienced Bosnia’s Alexanda Kuvac.

Dubbed The Black Cobra, Kebbeh who represented Gambia in zone II winning a silver medal years back and in the All African Games, was at his best on Saturday, sending his tally of wins soaring to five in six fights in the light heavyweight category.

The referee had to stop the contest in the second round after Tijan slammed the weary-looking Bosnian who had 71 professional fights, 51 wins losing 20 bouts going into fight.

Reacting in the aftermath of his win The Black Cobra told Foroyaa Sport: ‘I feel great because we’ve been training so hard for this fight and thank God all the work we do paid off.’

Kebbeh is today one of the top four best in his category in Stockholm and asked where the win propels him, the dreadlocked star said, ‘now this fight is taking me higher level in the world of boxing because in Sweden I’m ranking number four.’

The match was held in Germany, Hamburg in Wismar.