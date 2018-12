7 SHARES Share Tweet

By Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan

Gambia senior men beach volleyball team made history Sunday at Palma Rima beach after a triumph against Sierra Leone.

This is Gambia’s many accolades in 4 years and is a major victory for Gambia. On the lead up to final Team Gambia beat Senegal, Bissau and Conakry in round one and went on to beat Mali in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile Senegal female team beat Gambia 2-0 to win gold and Gambia settled with silver in their names.