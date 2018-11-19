Home Africa Gambia vs Benin Match Pictorial AfricaLatest NewsSports Gambia vs Benin Match Pictorial November 19, 2018 291 Gambian players emerging from the locker room before game’s start By Abdoulie Fatty The Gambian flag on display Gambia’ starting line up Benin national team line up The two captains in pre-match routine The game underway as Sohna chases down Benin’s Adeti Jordan Gambia’s Modou Jobe in-plays Ebou Adams attempts to block Benin’s Dossou Joel Captain Pa Modou Jagne trying to win the ball over from Benin’s Pote Ebrima Sohna passes as his shin-pad comes off Lamin Jallow cutting in before scoring Gambia’s equaliser Gambia’s Tom Saintfiet in his post-game remarks Join The Conversation RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR National SK East League Nawettan: Milan Rose Crowned Champions National Domestic League: Kanteh Spurs Brikama to Summit International Jallow Rewards Club for New Deal with Brace