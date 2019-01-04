0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia’s U-23s are slated to take on Morocco in an international friendly this Sunday.

Under the tutelage of coach Omar Sise, the Scorpions engage the North Africans as the Atlas Lions Dream Team prepare for the U-23 qualifiers, a tournament Gambia won’t be competing in.

Sise has called up a good chunk of local-based Gambian players with only Senegal-based Mustapha Drammeh and Pa Omar Jobe being the foreign stars.

The gaffer this week defended his frequent inclusion of Jobe from their time at U-20 level insisting the forward works his socks off for the team.

The Scorpions’ friendly with Brikama United on Wednesday wrapped up in a four-goal-thriller with each netting two goals.

Gambia and Morocco have an understanding of aiding each other in competitions but that has not stopped critics of the Football House questioning relevance of the game.

The first friendly takes place this Sunday with the second-leg occurring next week Wednesday.