By Makutu Manneh

Gambia has begun scouting athletes for the African Senior and Youth Games.

The country’s athletics governing entity over the weekend summoned athletes drawn from the recent Inter-schools event for the aforesaid competitions.

Sprinters, who finished first, second and third are being scrutinised with the top among the lot to represent Gambia in the forthcoming games.

The youth championship is scheduled for Ivory Coast on April 16-20th while the seniors billed for Morocco takes place June this year.

Drills commenced last Thursday at the Independence Stadium with the starlets being trained on high, short and triple jump including short put.

“We also make announcement during the inter school competition to inform all the PE teachers and athletes that The Gambia Athletics Association (GAA) will conduct national training,” said Mariama Sallah, a national team coach, adding juniors will be pitted with seniors to bolster performance.