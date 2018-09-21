89 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

The slight trajectory is the hall mark of the side’s recent international engagement in which they managed to draw Algeria in the second game of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

A goal from Switzerland-based Zurich FC new signing Assan Ceesay was enough to earn the Scorpions draw up against the Desert Foxes at the full to the brim Independence Stadium.

Gaffer Tom Saintfiet’s charges moved from 172nd in the global rankings to 171 on a total 979 points.

Continentally, Gambia is ranked 47th ahead of only Chad, Seychelles, Sao Tome e Principe, Djibouti, Eritrea and bottom-placed Somalia –rarely any footballing hotbeds.

Buoyed up by the tie with Algeria, Gambia will be hoping to scale at least a height further this time when they face Togo next month.

Tunisia tops in Africa with Senegal at second, DR Congo third, Morocco, fourth and Nigeria at fifth respectively. Continental champions Cameroon are sixth.

Globally, Belgium and France share the table top for the first time in the history of the FIFA Coca-cola rankings with Brazil second Croatia third, Uruguay fourth and England fifth.

The ratings is based on teams performances the last 30 or so days.