Press Statement

The first edition of African Beach Games, Sal 2019, to be organised by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) will be held on the beach of Santa Maria on Sal Island from 14-23rd June 2019.

The Games will attract a maximum of 1000 athletes from all 54 African countries across eleven different sports.

The Gambia will be represented at the Games by four officials and six athletes from beach volleyball and Athletics.

The beach volleyball team comprises male and female teams while the athletics team will be represented by two athletes competing in marathons.

The athletics and Beach volleyball team will be leaving for Sal on the 12th and 16th June 2019 respectively. The Sall team will be led by Chief de Mission Sainey Sisshoho, the women football coordinator of the Gambia Football Federation.