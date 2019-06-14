Source GFF-The Gambia Football Federation regrets to inform its stakeholders and the general public that the proposed friendly international match between the Gambia Women’s Scorpions and their counterparts from Ethiopia earlier planned for Saturday 15th and Tuesday 18th June, 2019 is been called off.



This cancellation is necessitated by the lack of adequate travel arrangements from the Ethiopian end and thus impeded their plans for the Banjul friendly.

We regret this unfortunate development and crave the indulgence of the general public while we further seek for your patience, support and contribution towards our guest for the development of Women’s Football in the Gambia.