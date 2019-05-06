By Sulayman Bah

Rewarded for coming out of a near two-year injury battle, Oslo-born Gambian midfielder Sheriff Sinyan has re-signed a new deal, Foroyaa Sport can report.

His contract initially billed to end next year, is extended on a revised term committing him to the Norwegian Premier League outfit until 2022.

Club side Lillstrom consider a fast-rising Sinyan, also at home when fielded at centre-back, integral in their quest for some decent finishing this championship and possibly some gongs.

The central midfielder made the climb through the reserves before cementing a place in the first team.

He climbed off the substitutes’ bench in the 38th minute of the first-half, replacing an injured teammate as Lillstrom slalomed past Haugesund 1-0 in their recent previous game.

22-year-old Sheriff has disclosed to Foroyaa Sport his willingness to play for Gambia despite reported interest from his birth land Norway.