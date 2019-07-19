Friday, July 19, 2019
Gambia-eligible Marian: ‘I have No Problems with the Team’

by Editor

By Sulayman Bah 

Gambia –eligible Marian Sarr insists he has no qualms with his new club regarding integration.

Sarr whose father hails from Bakau, spent last season at relegated third tier German side Aalen.

In a campaign that had him making just eleven starts after he joined them, the defender couldn’t help the club avoid demotion.

He opted to stay in the division securing a new club after activating a clause in his contract permitting him to leave Aalen for Carl Zeiss Jena –another German third tier outfit.

The term is fast approaching with pre-season smoothly running and asked how he’d been coping, the 24-year-old said: ‘I can train with the team. I have no problems and that’s the most important thing,

‘I had lost control for a brief moment and was then a bit too hectic on the handlebars, but fortunately not much happened and only half as wild.’

Now 24, Marian was one-time the most sought-after defence lad in German football after being given his debut by current Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund before he departed for Werder Bremen in search of playing minutes.

Comfortable fielding at any side of the defence, Marian is eligible to play for the Scorpions along with his kid brother Wilfred Sarr despite representing Germany at youth levels.

