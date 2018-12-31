0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Norway-based footballer Kritian Brix has parted ways with his club, Foroyaa Sport can report

Brix ended his 12-month love-affair with Norwegian club Sandnes Ulf after failing to sign a renewed deal.

The left midfielder starred twenty-four (24) times for Sandnes in the Norwegian second tier all of those as a starter last season.

The 28-year-old, who in an interview with Foroyaa Sport two years ago, voiced interest to sport Gambian colours after representing Norway at all cadet levels, is now a free agent but is expected to secure a new club in January when the Scandinavian country’s domestic league resumes.

Born to a Norwegian mother and a Gambian father, the ex-Valarenga starlet spent two seasons at Sandnes Ulf after joining them from top tier Fredrikstad BK.

Being a combative midfielder, Kristian captained Tijan Jaiteh at Sandefjord football Club and should be able to provide competition in midfield for UK-based Ebou Adams in the scorpions’ set up who’s has come to be known for destroying opposition’ attacks but not surging the play for his team.