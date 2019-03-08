0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia-eligible Macoumba Kandji’s appears undecided over where next he moves.

Latest reports linked him with a switch to Iranian Premier League club Sanat Naft Abadan but nothing came of the speculations.

The 33-year-old goal-getter, born to a Gambian parent, has been on-fire last season scoring 14 times for Honka Espoo in the Finnish Premier League.

There have been reports of possibly Kandji staying put in the Scandinavian country and signing an extended contract following elapse of his short-term deal last December.

Sanat Naft Abadan of Iran were believed to be chasing Macoumba’s signature for a while but a consensus of any such couldn’t be reached.

Sanat are 12th in the Persian Gulf Pro League as they go out looking for a striker to reel off the goals and getting them staying up the division.