Gambia National U-23/Olympic Team is bracing up to its friendly International at home to their counterparts from Morroco slated for Sunday 6th and Wednesday 9th January 2018 at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The friendly is arranged by the two sister Federations Gambia and Morocco as part of cementing the existing Memorandum of Understanding between them and to further hone the skills of their youngsters and engaging them ahead of competitions in the offing.

The Moroccan team is expected to arrive in the Gambia on Wednesday 2nd January and will take off training at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum while the Gambian lads will continue their regular practices at the Independence Stadium daily.

Ahead of the first game on Sunday, head Coach Omar Ceesay and his charges faced off with the Senior National Team professionals on holiday in a warm up match on Monday 31st December and put up a trail blaizing performance over the holiday makers thus beating them 4 nil at full time.

The team is at recess for the New Year and would resume business on Wednesday afternoon.