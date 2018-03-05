By Sulayman Bah

Omar Colley, Gambia national skipper, was over the weekend unanimously voted man-of-the-match after dinking in the game’s only goal.

The 25-year-old was a level ahead of his usual game against Waasland-Beveren in a top tier clash in Belgium in what was his twenty-seventh full start in twenty-seven games.

The left-sided centre-back bulleted home the only goal after being assisted by a teammate in the 68th minute.

The goal, his first the entire season so far, earned Genk the points as they edged closer to the title promotion-play-offs.

Genk are seated fifth in the 16-team Belgian First Division A, collecting forty-four points in twenty-nine games.

Colley has less than two years to run down his contract with Genk after joining from Swedish premier league side Djurgardens IF.

Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR