2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian boxer Badou Jack will be taking to the ring again tomorrow up against Marcus Browne in the undercard fight between Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Boner.

The 35-year-old Gambian is squaring US boxer in a light heavyweight clash. Jack is a defending two-time World Boxing belt champion and hopes to add to his 22-1-3, 13 Kos against an adversary yet to taste defeat in his career.

The press conference between the two have been fiery.

‘Come January 19, you got hell coming. You’ve got fury. You’ve got everything coming to you. This ain’t no Anthony Dirrell. This ain’t no washed up George Groves that got beat up by Carl Froch twice.This ain’t no old Adonis Stevenson. This ain’t no Nathan Cleverly. This is Marcus Browne, my brother. So make sure you’re ready because I know I’m ready,’ Browne said in a dig at Jack.

Hitting back, Jack said: ‘It’s going to be good fight. The young hungry guys have got something to prove. I’ve been there, been battle tested because I fought the best.

‘I don’t have to brag about what I’ve done. This is the best guy available and we’re going to have some fun. It might look easy from the outside. Well, it’s a little different when you step up to world-class in the competition.’