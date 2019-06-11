By Sulayman Bah

Gambia will tomorrow face off Morocco in Rabat in a final friendly before the hosts fly out to Cairo for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The North African outfit also dubbed the Atlas Lions, are using the tomorrow’s encounter to put the finer details to their preparation for the African Cup having entered into camping last month.

Gambia’s first test game in Morocco ended in a 1-0 victory against Paul Put’s Guinea Conakry last Friday.

Former U-17 midfield kingpin Ebrima Sohna, now an experienced head in the team, was the scorer of Gambia’s winning goal after climbing off the substitutes’ bench as replacement for the injured defensive midfielder Sal Jobarteh who is a new call-up based in Sweden.

Coach Tom Saintfiet had fielded in five players non-regulars, three of those being new inclusions complimented by Omar Colley and Dawda Ngum.

Nigeria-based Modou Jobe stayed in goal backed by the peculiar defence pairing of Omar Colley and Muhammed Mbye at centre-back with Sal Jobarteh, Sheriff Sinyan and Ebou Adams in midfield supported by Lamin Colley of Atalanta, Sulayman Bojang from Norway and Babucarr Jobe on the wings while Musa Barrow featured as a centre-forward.

The friendly was an occasion for Saintfiet to assess the many players who’ve not been accorded playing minutes during the past qualifiers.