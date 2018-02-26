29 SHARES Share Tweet

The Gambia Armed Forces has warned the public against the unauthorised importation, sale, use and abuse of military apparels.

It said in a press release issued on 23 February 2018 that, it has “observed with dismay the unauthorized importation and sale of military items such as uniforms, jackets, boots and caps by some individuals and businessmen.” Furthermore, “some people who are not serving members of the Gambia Armed Forces are engaged in the indiscriminate use and in some instances abuse of the military camouflage, combat boots and caps in public.”

The release expressed concern about this development and opined that if unchecked could be used by organized criminal gangs and unscrupulous individuals not only to impersonate members of the Armed Forces but also to perpetrate crimes within the community. It is therefore stressed that all those involved in this act should desist from the practice. It further advised all businesses involved in the importation and sale of military apparels to comply with this directive to avoid confusion and possible legal action.

The release concluded by warning that the Gambia Armed Forces would not compromise on issues that have the potential to threaten national security. It also called for the cooperation of the public while pointing out that the office of the Inspector General of Police has been duly informed and will enforce compliance with this directive.