By Makutu Manneh

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) in collaboration with the United States Office for Security Cooperation has kick-started a four-day training on civil military relations.

The participants who include members of GAF, civil society, Government Officials, among others, are expected to understand how civilians, security and military personnel are to relate in a democratic state.

Selected participants comprise 55 people, and the training was held at the Joint Officers Mess on Tuesday 11th June 2019.

Commodore Madani Senghore speaking on behalf of the Chief of Defense Staff Masanneh Kinteh, said the training will go a long way in enhancing the capacity of members of GAF and other security outfits involved, in their day to day interaction and relationship with civilians.

He advised participants to share the knowledge gained from the training with their compatriots; that since the advent of a new political dispensation, Government has plans to make sure there is peace and security in the country. “Together we see nothing other than the Gambia,” he said.

Major Lamin K. Sanyang, the GAF Spokesperson said participants will gain the knowledge, understanding and skills on how to relate together. “The military is supposed to be subordinate to the civilian authority,” he said.

Richard Card Paschall, US Ambassador to the Gambia, said they are committed to continue providing support and assistance to the Gambian Security until the country embarks on the challenging journey to reform security sector institutions. “We are proud to partner with you during this very important period,” he said.

He hopes that participants will be able to put the skills acquired from the training, to contribute to the prosperity and stability of the Gambia.