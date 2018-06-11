35 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Gambia Armed Forces Football Club has on Friday the 8th June 2018 crowned champions of the Gambia Football Federation FF-Cup in a 4-3 win over Brikama United FC.

GAF took the lead in the 36th minute of the first half by their captain, Saikou Jatta who scored as a result of Brikama United’s goalkeeper, Ousman Darboe’s error from a right wing cross. Brikama United equalised at the 41st minute through a penalty scored by Ensa Badjie and five minutes from that GAF extended their lead also by a penalty scored by their left back at 45+1 minute.

Just two minutes from the kickoff for the Second Half, Saikou Ceesay scored which extended the soldiers win to 3-1 whilst Adama Jammeh extended the lead to 4-1 at the 71st minute of the second half. Salifu Saho and Sainey Bojang scored for Brikama United at the 85th and 90th minute of the second half respectively to turn the tie to 4-3 in favour of GAF.

Speaking to the head coach for Brikama United, Modou Lamin Nyassi, he expressed satisfaction with the way his boys played.

“We were attacking in the first half but GAF know our weakness that is why they capitalised and scored as many goals as they could. We lost some of our players who went on trials abroad which also contributed to our loss. Daniel Mendy, Malang Fatty and Lie Gomez all went for trials abroad,”

“I didn’t start Former Africa U-17 Cup-winning midfielder Sainey Sambou who is my main man in midfield in the first half because he only trained with us only once because he was too busy. We felt that to relax him was better because of the Ramadan,” he said.

He said this season is his first season as head coach in the first division and he will use the experience gathered as a step to prepare next season.

“I promised to end Brikama United six years without a trophy and I will go back to the training ground and work on my mistakes. We are hopeful of coming next season with a respectable performance and we are as well coming for the league” he stated.

Brikama United finished their season sitting on 3rd place with 36 points out of 22 matches in the league with 23 goals and conceded 16.