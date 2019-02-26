5 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

The Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), on Monday February 25th 2019, said investigations have been completed on Captain Modou M-S Jallow, for alleged misappropriation of funds.

According to Major Lamin K. Sanyang, recommendations for disciplinary action against Capt. Bah, is what awaited, as all investigations have been completed. “Legal advice has been made. Therefore GAF would make disciplinary action against him,’’ he said.

The GAF PRO concluded that the said officer is still a serving as a member of the Force; that he still reports on bail at the Military Police in Yundum Barracks.

It could be recalled that Captain Bah, a former Chief Instructor at the Gambia National Army Training School (GNATS), was detained at Yundum Barracks earlier this year. This followed allegations that the soldier was involved in some missing finance of recruit officers.

The misappropriated amounts that he was alleged to have made, is two hundred and seven thousand dalasi (D207,000.00).

According to the GAF Spokesperson, separate allegations linked to the soldier were being investigated.