By Mustapha Ceesay

Fatoumatta Njie urgently seeks financial support to complete her post-eye surgery treatment in Dakar, Senegal. The 4-year girl through her father, appeals to individuals, philanthropists, groups, government and the private sector, to help facilitate her trip and treatment on the 19th February 2018. The child has been previously diagnosed with eye tumor leading to her immediate referral to Senegal for operation last month, before returning to The Gambia. Now that the tumor has been removed leaving her blind in the left eye, she needs to return to see her surgeon for further medical checkup, this February. But her family cannot afford the travel and medical expenses.

Anyone wishing to help could do so by calling her father Ebrima Njie, on: 2073828 / 6312077.