By Nelson Manneh

Four adult Gambians are charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and punishment for malicious injury, by damaging a bill board bearing the photo of President Adama Barrow.

The accused persons are Adama Gibba, Alasana Jarju, Abdou Karim Camara and Sanna Camara.

On Count one, the accused persons are charged with assault causing actual bodily harm, contrary to Section 228 of the Criminal Code of the Gambia. According to the particulars of offence, on or about the 7th September 2018 in Sibanor Village in the West Coast Region, the four accused persons jointly assaulted Massaneh Gassama, by throwing stones and assaulting him on his head and left jaw, causing actual bodily harm.

On Count two, the four are charged with punishment for malicious injury contrary to Section 312 (1) of the Criminal Code of the Gambia. According to the particulars of offence on this count, the four accused persons on the same day in Sibanor, willfully and unlawfully damaged a bill board, bearing the photo of the president of the Republic of the Gambia, Adama Barrow.

When the case was called before Magistrate F. Darboe of the Brikama Magistrates Court, Sergeant Bangura appeared for the Inspector General of Police.

The case was for mention and was adjourned to October 1st 2018, at 10 am.