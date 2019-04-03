0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow/Muhammed MS Bah

John Charles B. Mendy, a former Private soldier of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), was on Tuesday April 2nd 2019, arrested at Gambia/Senegal border crossing point of Giboro, Police spokesperson can confirm.

The Assistant Superintendent of the Police ASP Lamin Njie, said Mendy was intercepted and taken into immediate custody by Police detectives, while trying to cross the Giboro/Siliti border.

“Our personnel have intercepted him (Mendy) and he is currently helping the Police in their investigations as to what was his motive of crossing the border,’’ the PRO said.

When enquired about Mendy’s place of detention, Police PRO Njie said the former soldier was later transported to Police headquarters in Banjul, where he is currently held.

At the time of going to press, Police spokesperson ASP Lamin Njie said at the moment, charges are yet to be brought against Mendy. However, he was quick to add that the outcome of the investigation will determine if Mendy will be charged or not.

In a related development, statement was received from the department of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, which ordered for the arrest and detention of John C.B. Mendy, a potential TRRC witness allegedly suspected of absconding. According to the statement, Mendy attempted to leave the country on 2nd April 2019, for the southern region of Senegal, through the Giboro/Siliti border crossing point.

J.C.B. Mendy appeared before the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) on 19 and 20 March 2019, when he testified on many events including the 11th November 1994 incident.

The statement from the Justice Ministry further stated that the Justice Ministry puts high premium on the importance of the TRRC; that the Commission is not set to witch hunt anyone, but to establish the truth. The statement said the Ministry promises to update the public on further developments in the J.C.B. Mendy case as it unfolds.

As readers can recall, Mendy told Commissioners of the TRRC that he was an Orderly to the Vice Chairperson of the former AFPRC Junta, Sanna Sabally; that he enlisted into the Army in 1991, after completing Senior School.