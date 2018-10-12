2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Former Deputy Director General of the National Intelligence Agency who was standing trial at the Banjul high court with 7 other agents has passed away while in prison custody on Thursday, 11 October at about 2pm.

According to reports, he was admitted in hospital for a brief period before he was returned to the prison.

According to family sources Leon Gomez was suffering from diabetes which has resulted to his untimely death. His family’s residence in New Jeshwang was filled with sympathisers such as neighbours, friends who were going in and out. His sisters, brothers and relatives could be seen weeping and some were wailing.

One of his sisters told Foroyaa that she could not speak to the press for now as their hearts were heavy but she could barely complete uttering these words when tears started rolling down her cheeks.

Up to press-time, Prisons spokesperson could not be reached despite several attempts as his phone kept ringing without response.

It could be recalled that the ex-NIA Deputy Director General was arrested following the change of government. He was later brought before court and charged with seven others for concealment of the murder of Solo Sandeng and other charges. He and his fellow co-accused were denied bail, and were remanded in custody.

He was among those who were transferred from the remand wing of Mile II prison to the security wing, a move which was challenged in court by defence attorneys.