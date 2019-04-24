0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

Dodu CM Kebbeh, was born on the 3rd of March 1957, in the village of Sutusinjang, in the Foni Berefet District of the West Coast Region. Kebbeh attended Ndemban Primary School from 1964 to 1970 and proceeded to Brikama Junior Secondary School from 1970 to 1971. He lived with his family in Burusubi Housing Estate.

Kebbeh attended Nusrat High School from 1971 to 1976 and the Gambia College from 1976 to 1978, the West African Insurance Institute in Monrovia in 1988, the Chartered Insurance Institute of London for Extension Studies and St. Mary’s University of Halifax for an Extension Program, from 1995 to 1999. Kebbeh pursued degree studies in Law, at the Coventry University in London from September 2008 to September 2009.

He served the position of National Assembly Clerk of the Gambia from January 2003 to December 2017. Kebbeh passed away on Monday 22nd April 2019, and was laid to rest on Tuesday 2019 at 10:00 am, in his native village of Sutusinjang in Foni.

At the time of going to press, late Kebbeh’s family were contacted by this medium, but none of them could be reached for comments.