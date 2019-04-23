0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

As the nation awaits what next, the Gambia Football Federation is still pondering over the future of national team coach Tom Saintfiet.

The Belgian, according to most pundits, is worthy of being offered a revised contract on a longer duration than his initial eight-month deal that has in fact already expired.

The 46-year-old led Gambia in the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers which wrapped up in a dismal final showing after the Scorpions missed out on the second-place spot to Benin with Algeria first to qualify.

However, the positives derived from this fiasco is that Saintfiet has better statistics than his predecessor after scooping six points in five matches, winning just one game.

Reached for comment yesterday, the Football House’s Ebou Faye says they’re still looking at matters saying, ‘the process is still on.’

A highly placed source tells Foroyaa Sport that Tom remains favourite to land the job on a permanent basis.