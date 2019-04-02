0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gambia’s and All Africa Boxing Board of Control Super-middleweight, Foday Badjie has spoken out about his duel with Saliou N’diaye of Senegal. The fight was held on Saturday the 30thMarch at the Independence, Bakau.

Foroyaa Sports: We have seen you win on Saturday in the 4thround of the 8th round fight. What do you make up this?

Foday: Yes. I prepared for Saliou very well. He (Saliou) was talking on Facebook and on our WhatsApp that I will suffer in his hands. After hearing this, I was not moved with his sentiments because I know I am better than him. I allowed him to make the talking whilst I continue with my training.

I used to train twice a day for him. I only rest one day in the week. He was just talking and making noise in our forums whilst I busy preparing for the match. I was not moved with his comments. Saliou is a good boxer and I wish him all the best in his next fight.

Foroyaa Sports: The duel was last four only 4 out of 8 rounds. How do you manage to do this?

Foday: I knew before the match that if I persist in pressuring him, he wouldn’t endure the punches. This was what I did. When we started, he used his head and knocked on my face. I saw blooding coming out around my eyelashes. From this point, I decided to put pressure on him and dominated the fight. I was more prepared than him and this was the reason for my victory.

Foroyaa Sports: Your last fight was in Mali where you defended your belt. What is next for Foday after you have successfully retained the belt in your own country?

Foday: Well, I am thankful Allah and hopeful of more wins. I will continue with my training and focus on my next combat. I am now holding the belt and I will always fight to ensure it remains mine. I don’t know who will be on my way. Nothing in this life will come easy but by the grace of God, I will win.

Foroyaa Sports: How do you feel being the only Gambian with a continental belt?

Foday: I love boxing and this is what I do daily. I feel very happy about raising the flag of my country into the international boxing arena. Having the belt does not make mean I am the best in the country. I love the sport and I do all it requires. I don’t sit and relax; I always training.