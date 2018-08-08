56 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow and Muhammed S. Bah

Five inmates who escaped from Jeshwang Prison last week have been rearrested by the Police anti crime unit on Tuesday, 7 August 2018, Police spokesperson confirms.

According to Superintendent David Kujabi five inmates out of 13 are currently detained at the anti crime unit at the Police headquarters in Banjul.

“We have rearrested five inmates on Monday and are presently helping the investigators with their investigation to track down others,’’ he said.

He said charges are yet to be pressed against the arrested escapees.

Officials from the Prisons Department also confirmed the arrest and detention of eight prison guards. He said the officers are still held as investigation is ongoing.

The Public Relation Officer of Prisons, Superintendent Modou Lamin Ceesay said a total of 23 inmates escaped but five were captured and are the hands of the Police.

It was reported that Eight of the 12 prison guards on duty at the Jeshwang Prisons on the evening of Thursday 3 August were arrested and are helping with investigations into the escape of some 14 inmates. Superintendent of Prisons Modou Lamin Ceesay the PRO of the Prisons department confirms that 8 were the guards directly posted around the cell area and the back of the cells when more than a dozen inmates made an escape using the roof of the main cell.

Mr. Ceesay believes that it happened due to security lapses on those officers who failed while on duty. PRO pointed out another factor that resulted to the escape of the inmates was the very old structure making it easier for the inmates to penetrate.

Foroyaa will further update the general public on developments.