By Sulayman Bah

Abdourahman Dampha has resurfaced in France after signing with FC Luniville, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The defensive midfielder had been without a club since leaving lowly-ranked L’US Raon January this year after four seasons there.

Dubbed ‘Del’, Abdourahman was one-time Gambia’s biggest talent after he moved to French Ligue1 outfit AS Nancy in 2014 on a short-term deal with option of a permanent contract having passed an audition.

However, injuries thwarted his growth, forcing him to spend most his time in reserves. His stint there ended with a one-minute debut in the Ligue One for Nancy’s first-team as he came off the bench in the 90th minute.

Nancy shoved him out of the door the following season, paving his transfer to US Raon.

FC Luniville is latest side in the fifth tier, to acquire services of the 27-year-old where he hopes to resurrect a career dogged by series of abrasions.