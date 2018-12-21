0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia have ended the year stagnant in the final country-rater prepared by FIFA analysts.

The Scorpions were one of the world’s biggest movers last month coming on the back of a 3-1 comprehensive romping of Benin in the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 qualifiers.

Belgian gaffer Tom Saintfiet’s charges, however, haven’t moved an inch this December nor dropped places in the latest FIFA rankings as they’re perched on 166th in the globe and six places above only few countries on the continent.

Senegal ends the year occupying the top spot in Africa with Tunisia second, Morocco third, Nigeria fourth and DR Congo fifth.

Last year this time, Gambia were rated the world’s 160th, best, an indication of a sharp decline in points.

The ratings are done on grounds of performance with a consistent winning form key in decisions regarding the positions.

Gambia face Algeria next year in the final game of the qualifiers in Algiers.

Belgium is ranked at first-place with World Cup winners France second, trailing the Red Devils by a point.