By Nelson Manneh

Five lives were lost on Friday 7th June 2019, following a fatal traffic accident involving a Mercedes Benz Sprinter (Gele-Gele) van and a truck in Pirang village, leaving twenty other passengers in critical conditions.

The confirmed casualties in this accident are Yama Colley from Sikon village, Hamadi Sabally from Bondali village, Fatou Njie from Somita village, Ismaila Badjie from Bajakar village, and Musa Jallow from Arangalen village.

According to information, the Mercedez Benz Sprinter van with registration number BJL 7516 N, was coming from Foni when it collided with a Truck that was coming from the Brikama end, around the bend in Pirang.

Following investigation by the Gambia Police Force (GPF), the PRO of the GPF ASP Lamin Njie said Musa Gibba the driver of the Sprinter (Gelegele) was overtaking another vehicle with speed when he lost control of his steering and collided with the truck, whose driver was Babucarr Mbye, resulting in the fatal crash. “The Police have opened an investigation into the accident and the two drivers are helping the Police in their investigations,” PRO Njie said.

The PRO reiterated that drivers have always been strictly warned to desist from speeding and dangerous driving; that the Police will not hesitate to apply the law on anyone found wanting.

Lamin Sanyang, Officer in charge of the Brikama Hospital told Foroyaa that the incident took place in Pirang village in the early hours of t Friday. “When I was informed, I told my people to prepare the ground because I was informed of casualties,” he said. Sanyang confirmed that thirty-two people were involved in the accident; that they received four dead bodies from the accident and the fifth person died upon arrival at the hospital.

“Twenty were referred to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul because of the critical condition they were in and seven have been given medication here at the Brikama Hospital,” he said.

Sanyang said four of the bodies were kept at the death house at the hospital in Brikama, before they were handed over to their family members for burial; that the fifth victim was taken to the mortuary of the Serrekunda General Hospital by the Police.

On Saturday June 8th, Foroyaa received information on the death of the sixth victim by the name Anna Jarju, who passed away at the EFSTH in Banjul.