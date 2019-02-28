0 SHARES Share Tweet

Abdoulai G. Dibba

Information reaching FOROYAA from the Barra, Kerewan and Kudan Depots circles, have it that their Seccos have been disbursed with cash and that they have now started paying farmers since Sunday February 24th 2019.

A Secco Manager at the Kerewan depot circle who informed this reporter, said he deposited over 200 tons of groundnuts out of which the GGC owe 54 tons, equivalent to D1 Million; that the cash received from GGC, covers only 36 tons and not the whole 54 tons they owe his Secco.

He call on Government to clear the remaining 18 tons.

Another Secco Manager in the Kudan depot circle, said he transited over 300 tons of groundnuts to the depot; that out of this quantity, the GGC owes them 140 tons, equivalent to D2.6 million; that the cash was received on Wednesday February 27th 2019, and they have also started paying farmers.

The same information has been received from the Seccos within the Barra depot circle.

FOROYAA will monitor the situation and inform the public accordingly.