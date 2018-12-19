0 SHARES Share Tweet

It is an irony that whilst a flurry of political activities was induced by the IEC’s call for political parties to respect their constitutional mandate in convening congresses as required, the President is on tour to lay the foundation stones for projects and hold rallies.

The rallies are also having overtones which signify that the President is not satisfied with some of his colleagues. Many observers are giving the impression that the president is flexing his muscles against his critics. This has injected a climate of uncertainty.

The nation should be clear that sovereignty resides in its citizen and each is entitled to have the basic necessities of life. Hence the debate among the citizenry should be confined to the ways and means to promote their liberty, dignity and prosperity rather than how to occupy the highest office of the land.