16 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

David Colley, the former Director General of the Gambia Prisons Service (GPS), was on Thursday, 15th March 2018, re-arrested and detained at Police Headquarters in Banjul, over allegations of the mysterious death of Baba Jobe.

Sources reveal that Colley was picked up from his home in Yundum by personnel of the Police Force and was transported to the Kairaba Police station, where he was briefly detained before being taken to Police Headquarters in Banjul. ‘‘He is currently detained as we speak,’’ the source said.

At the time of going to Press, spokesperson Superintendent David Kujabi confirmed the story and added that Colley’s arrest was in connection to the death of Baba Jobe. On whether charges have been pressed against him, PRO Kujabi said it is only when investigations are completed that they will be able to determine whether he should be charged; but that he is currently helping investigators.

It could be recalled that Colley was the longest serving GPS Commissioner and was picked up by Police following his removal from office on 27th February 2017, at 6pm. After 5 days in detention, he was charged with abuse of office and was granted bail.

He had also faced numerous dismissals and arrests, detention, charges and reinstatement during the previous regime of Yaya Jammeh.