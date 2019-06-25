By Sulayman Bah

Borussia Dortmund former gem and Gambia-eligible Marian Sarr has inked the dotted lines with a new club in Germany, Foroyaa Sport can confirm.

Sarr whose father hails from Bakau, spent last season at relegated side Aalen.

In a campaign that had him making just eleven starts after he joined them, the defender couldn’t help the club avoid demotion from the third tier in Germany.

However, he opted to stay in the division securing a new club for himself after activating a clause in his contract permitting him to leave after Aalen are relegated.

Carl Zeiss Jena –another German third tier outfit – have rushed to secure the Gambian’s services in an eleventh month contract.

Now 24, Marian was one time the most sought-after defence lad in German football after being given his debut by current Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp at Dortmund before he departed the club for Werder Bremen in search of playing minutes.

Comfortable fielding at any side of the defence, Marian is eligible to play for the Scorpions along with his kid brother Wilfred Sarr despite representing Germany at youth levels.

Marian’s new deal, Foroyaa Sport understands, takes effect July 1st 2019 ending June 2020.