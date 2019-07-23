Wednesday, July 24, 2019
Ex- Barca Kid Manneh Debuts in Poland

by Editor

By Sulayman Bah 

Gambian midfielder Alasana Manneh yesterday marked his debut for his new Poland Premier League club Gornik Zabrze.

The 21-year-old featured only for the first half before being subbed out for attacking playmaker Lukasz Wolsztynski in a game they drew one-all.

The Poles league is a new challenge for the Barcelona Gambian outcast whom the Spanish league champions opted not to hand a new contract upon completion of his two term loan spells at Bulgarian club Etar. 

Gornik signed the central midfielder on a two-year deal running until June 2022 having passed a trial.

Manneh was fielded in an attacking role as opposed to the defensive role he is known for.

