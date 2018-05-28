11 SHARES Share Tweet

By Hatab Nyang

Four Environment Activists were called for questioning at the Brikama Police Station on the alleged excavation of the waste pipe of the Golden Lead Fish Meal Company in Gunjur Village.

Lamin Jassey of Gunjur was on Thursday May 24th, was called for questioning at the Gunjur Police Station on the alleged evacuation of the waste pipe.

Jassey is the latest to be called for questioning. Three other activists were previously called in relation to the same matter and charged by the Police.

Following his questioning, Jassey said he was granted bail and told to report to the Police Station on the 25th May 2018.

The other three activists who were called for questioning and granted bail, were Omar Diamond Darboe, Alagie Kaku Bojang, and Ousman Ngorr Sanneh.

The Police have asked for all four to report to Brikama Police Station for further questioning.

Over the past year, the people of Gunjur particularly environmental activists and youth groups, have been in confrontation the Chinese Fish Meal Company over the alleged dumping of waste from the Factory into the Ocean, causing environmental pollution that has negatively impacted on marine and people’s lives. Environmental activists have engaged the authorities on the issue without much satisfaction, resulting in the excavation of the waste pipe by some youth of the village. Government through the Ministry of the Environment, said they have tested the waste from the factory and confirmed that it is not toxic to the environment.