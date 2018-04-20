0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mamadou Dem

The Commission of enquiry set up by the Government of Adama Barrow to investigate into the assets and financial dealings of former President Yaya Jammeh and his close associates, continues to receive the testimonies of witnesses who have been served to appear at the said Commission, chaired by Senior Counsel Surahata S. Janneh.

On the sitting of Thursday 19th April 2018, Mr. Adama Samba, a civil engineer by profession, was summoned to appear at the Commission to shed light on the construction of line houses at the Farafenni Military Barracks.

The brief sitting saw Mr. Samba indicate to Commissioners that he was called by the office of the former president, to conduct a survey and design the houses; that he was however informed that the houses were built by the Military but would not know whether they were built or not.

After looking at a document shown to him by Commission Counsel Amie Bensouda, he confirmed the total sum of D6.9 million, as the cost of the project.

Sitting continues on Monday 23rd April.