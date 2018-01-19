35 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba AF Touray

Gambia Armed Forces have moved up to second-place just behind toppers Gamtel on the back of victory over Real de Banjul.

One-time Santos FC’s forward Emi Sambou nicked in the winning goal in a successful come-from-behind charge for the Barracks Boys.

Pa Modou Sohna’s dazzling touch in the 10th minute of the first-half spurred Real in to the lead prior to striker Adama Jammeh evening the score in the 36th minute.

Real had a chance of adding a second from the spot-kick but a brilliant save from Soldiers’ net-minder Baka Ceesay kept the game evened until when Sambou rose to the billing to stab home the winning goal.

Coach Majorr Saine of Real De Banjul, in post- match comments, thumps up his boys despite the defeat which he said could have been a victory, owing they had an early lead and penalty but could not capitalise.

GAF Coach, Ebrima Jatta hailed his charges for the victory that has boosted their morale and position in the league and said that the coming back of Emil Sambou paid dividend for the team.

‘The game has boosted our morale in our next game. We are training hard in making sure that we continue the strength. We had lapses but we will learn from them and better prepare in our next game and we will take game per game,’ he said.