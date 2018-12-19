0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ndey Sowe

Miss Elizabeth Gomez, born on 31st December 1971 in the Gambia, got deformed on her right hip at the age of six. Elizabeth is seeking assistance for overseas treatment on a degenerative arthritis of her right hip, according to her Medical report. The reason she is seeking overseas treatment is that Elizabeth has been recommended by doctors to replace her right hip since 1990.

Elizabeth first fell down and sustained a hip fracture on her right leg.

According to her medical report, she was admitted at the Royal Victoria Teaching Hospital, but was later discharged because she could not get the right treatment in the country; that on March 6th 2009, she fell again, causing more harm to the already fractured hip; that she was rushed by concerned friends to Dakar (Senegal) for treatment and after medical examinations, doctors recommended for her overseas treatment.

“My condition got worse when my leg slipped in the bathroom in June 2017, and I seriously broke the same leg which supports the already fractured hip,” she narrated.

‘‘I am in dire need of financial assistance for treatment abroad and the estimate overall cost for my operations in the UK is Twenty five thousand pounds Sterling (£25, 000), and her Bank Account details are as follows: Elizabeth E. Gomez. Acct No: 112-26615-01, Trust Bank Limited, The Gambia.

She called on philanthropists and good-hearted people, NGO’s and Government Agencies, to come to her aid. For more information Elizabeth can be reached on: 9983010 or Odile Gomez on 6913773.