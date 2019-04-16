0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Fans of Egyptian Premier League club and five-time African club champions Al Ahly vented spleen over the weekend on Gambian referee Papa Bakery Gassama after their side got booted out of the Caf Champions League.

Ahly, also dubbed The Red Devils of Cairo, were brought flat back down to earth by South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, beating them 5-0 at the Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in the first-leg with Senegal’s Maguette Ndiaye the arbiter.

Gambia’s Gassama was picked for the crucial second-leg decider last Saturday as Al Ahly sought for some never-before-seen miracle in attempts to overturn the result.

The Egyptian league champions succeeded in beating the visiting South Africans in Cairo via striker Walid Azaro 68th minute effort which proved match winner but it was too late as aggregate ticked 5-1 in Sundowns favour who sealed passage to the semis.

Papa Gassama was hurled with volley of invectives after he booked six of the hosts’ players as Ahly desperately searched for an equaliser.