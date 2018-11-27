0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

Over 150 participants from over 30 countries in Africa, recently completed a four-day forum on the 4th Africa Organic Conference held in Saly, Senegal.

Ecological Organic Agriculture is a holistic system that sustains the health of ecosystems and relies on functional cycles adapted to local conditions, rather than the use of synthetic inputs which have adverse effects on the health on humans, animals, plants and the environment.

The Theme for this years’ conference was: “Ecological and Organic Agriculture Strategies for viable Continental and National Development, in the context of the African Union’s Agenda 2063.”

According to the Deputy Managing Director of GACH GLOBAL Trading Company, over 150 participants including farmers, scientists, policy makers and organic business entrepreneurs from more than 30 countries, attended the conference.

Drammeh said during the conference, the West African Cluster of Ecological Organic Agriculture initiative, organized a side event to familiarize participants with ongoing activities in Benin, Mali, Nigeria and Senegal; that progress reports were presented including success stories, challenges and feedbacks.

He said EOA-I mission is to scale up ecologically and organically sound strategies and practices among diversified stakeholders through institutional capacity development, scientific innovations, market participation, public policies and programs, outreach and communication, efficient coordination, networking and partnerships in Africa

Ernest Aubee, the Head of Agriculture Division at ECOWAS and Chairperson of the West African Cluster of Ecological Organic Agriculture initiative, was awarded with an accolade, in recognition of his immense contribution to the development of Ecological Organic Agriculture in the ECOWAS Region.

The conference was organized under the auspices of the Ecological Organic Agriculture (EOA) initiative in Africa. The EOA initiative has taken root as an action to the African Union Heads of State and Governments Decision on organic farming.