By Hatab Nyang

Gunjur born political and environmental activist DR. Amadou Scattred Janneh officially joins United Democratic Party.

Dr. Janneh wrote on his Personal Facebook Timeline “It’s official, I’m now a bona fide member of the United Democratic Party”. He added “I thank all UDP members for the warm welcome!.”

He made his official registration in United States of America where currently the UDP party leader Ousainou Darboe is visiting. Lawyer Darboe started his visit to the US few days after his dismissal as the Vice President to attend the UDP America Chapter Congress.

Buba Sidiq Jammeh UDP member in the Diaspora said that Doctor Amadou Scattred Janneh is welcome in UDP party.

‘We are pleased and mightily grateful for choosing to join our party out of many other parties you could have,” Mr Jammeh remarked.

Dr.Janneh, is the former information minister of the Jammeh Government. Dr. was alleged to have committed treason during Jammeh’s time and was convicted and taken to mile two prison. He was later pardoned due to the intervention of the American civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, and flown to the US. He was there until the change of Government in 2017, when he came back to the country.

Dr. was among the founders of the victim center, he was subsequently arrested by the current regime, allegedly for being part of the organisers of the demonstration which led to the destruction of the pipes of a Chinese fish meal factory in Gunjur that was purportedly to be polluting the environment.