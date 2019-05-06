By Sulayman Bah

Organisers perhaps got it right to have moved a capital derby to the country’s administrative headquarters, with the Banjul mini-stadium the venue.

Fans though didn’t flock to the stadia to the brim but there was some level of cacophony and intensity on the side of competition as Real de Banjul took on Wallidan –a meeting of Gambia’s most successful domestic outfits.

It took some sumptuous efforts from former Gambia Ports Authority midfielder kingpin Abdoulie Bah as he combined with Pa Modou Sohna to put the game to bed.

Sohna’s goal had Real leading going into break before Bah doubled the advantage in the 51st minute from the spot-kick prior to adding another to make for a 3-0 whacking of their old nemesis.

Elsewhere on game 22, Brikama launched a come-from-behind to seal a draw just when they’d looked to be losing to Gamtel as it ended a 2-2 tie.

Also, bottom-placed PSV Welllingara dropped points with Samger in a meeting of stuttering teams as the duel wrapped up 0-0.