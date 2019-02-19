0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Brikama United returned to where they initially were at start of the league beating BK Milan to go top of the standings

Literally, the whipping boys of the Semlex-sponsored Gambian Premier League, The Sateba Boys whacked their adversaries 2-1 courtesy of captain fantastic Ebou Kanteh whose brace (two goals) assured all points.

The Gambia international had fans off their seats, breaking the deadlock in the 74th minute. A teasing effort from Modou Jadama was bulleted which Milan’s net-minder rose up to with a fine block. An unmarked Kanteh stepped onto the plate to head home for the opener.

The second goal came four minutes later as a red-hot Kanteh rose up to the billing again this time in a manner that had the impressive turnout of supporters somewhat gobsmacked.

Surging rhythmically with his left and then switching to the right, the former Real de Banjul forward bamboozled the stupefied BK Milan back-line prior to slamming it, first past the hapless goalkeeper and into the net for a 2-0 score.

Buba Bojang halved the deficit, packing home a cross that somehow evaded a mass of defenders into the Brikama United’s net.

Brikama now leapfrogs Wallidan at the summit on a total 19 points, one ahead of the Blue Boys (Wallidan) who were tied to a goalless draw by Marimoo.

PSV Wellingara and Hawks also drew while Real de Banjul were humbled 1-0 by Gamtel via a Kalilu Jarju’s goal.

In a Friday meeting, the Tallinding and Armed Forces also ended drab 0-0 affair.