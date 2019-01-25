Brikama United

By Sulayman Bah                                          

Armed Forces will be going up against a wounded Brikama United in a tricky fixture this weekend.

The Brikama Boxbar mini-stadium will be the venue home to second-placed Brikama who would be targeting righting the wrongs in their previous fixture.

The Sateba Boys bit the dust to Gamtel Football Club –the championship’s title holders and will be fired up making home advantage count by putting the soldiers to the guillotine.

1.         SAT 26/01/19 BANJUL UTD VS GPA 4.00PM BANJUL
2.        SAT 26/01/19 BRIKAMA UTD  VS GAF 4.00PM BRIKAMA
3.       SAT 26/01/19 B K MILAN  VS FORTUNE 4.00PM STADIUM
4.       SAT 26/01/19 TALLINDING UTD  VS GAMTEL 4.00PM SK EAST
5.       SUN 27/01/19 SAMGER  VS HAWKS 4.00PM SK EAST

 

