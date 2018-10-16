7 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY:

The National Assembly is an oversight institution. It has to have a code of conduct and a Committee on ethics. In many countries, Parliamentarians have immunity from arrest and could only be subjected to criminal proceedings if their immunity is set aside by the Committee on ethics. Foroyaa will try to interview the Majority and Minority leaders and the Clerk of the National Assembly, to find out whether a code of conduct exists for National Assembly members and whether a Committee on ethics exists to ensure compliance with any code.