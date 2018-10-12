3 SHARES Share Tweet

According to section 33 of the Constitution,

“No person shall be held in slavery or servitude.”

In fact section 1 of the Constitution stipulates that Gambia is a sovereign republic and that sovereignty resides in the people. This means that each of us is sovereign and equal to the other.

Furthermore section 33 of the Constitution forbids discrimination based on race, colour, gender, language, religion, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.

Indeed due to the recognition of our sovereignty the right of each citizen to participate in public affairs, including standing or voting in an election for a public office is protected by section 26 of the Constitution.