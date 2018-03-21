23 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Jeffang

The Association of Resident Doctors – The Gambia (GARD), has commenced a complete shutdown of all medical services rendered by its members. This started on Tuesday March 20th, as the sit-down strike deepens.

According to association’s letter addressed to the Minister of Health, this has taken their ongoing strike to Phase 2.

“This means a complete shutdown of all medical services rendered by members of the association country wide, in all public hospitals,’’ it stated.

They expressed that the circumstance has force them to take such a move which was regrettable.

“We officially declare before commencement of phase one of the sit-down strike about a week ago, that we have no trust and confidence in your leadership anymore (referring to the minister of health) as a medical fraternity and demanded your resignation, following a retraction of your defamatory statement and a formal apology addressed to the association,” the letter is quoted to be addressed to the minister.

The resident doctors commenced their sit-down strike some weeks ago, demanding for the resignation of Health Minister Saffie Lowe Ceesay, who was quoted on Standard Newspaper’s publication attributing corruption to young doctors.

They had since relieved themselves from rendering services without the resignation of the Minister except for emergency situations.